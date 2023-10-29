Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Up 32.0% in October

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strattec Security

In other Strattec Security news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 2,040 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $45,838.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,550 shares in the company, valued at $259,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strattec Security

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 8.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 701,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after buying an additional 52,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Strattec Security by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Strattec Security by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Strattec Security by 11.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Strattec Security by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Strattec Security Price Performance

Shares of STRT stock remained flat at $23.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,578. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $1.30. The business had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million. Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

