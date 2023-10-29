Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $1.30, reports. The business had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million. Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRT opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Strattec Security has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $31.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Strattec Security news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $45,838.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,550 shares in the company, valued at $259,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 17.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

