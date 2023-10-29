Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Director Purchases $14,060.00 in Stock

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) Director Jack Levine purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $14,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,181 shares in the company, valued at $718,332.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jack Levine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 17th, Jack Levine purchased 176 shares of Strawberry Fields REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,110.56.

Strawberry Fields REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STRW opened at $7.15 on Friday. Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $10.50.

Strawberry Fields REIT Dividend Announcement

About Strawberry Fields REIT

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%.

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 79 healthcare properties, of which 78 are owned, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

