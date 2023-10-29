Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 31,423 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,987 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,423 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the second quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.2% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.45.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.80. 5,312,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,152,830. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

