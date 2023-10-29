Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,783,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,159. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.61 and a 200 day moving average of $284.53. The stock has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

