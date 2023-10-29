Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 11,467 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,467 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,239. The firm has a market cap of $91.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.55 and a 200-day moving average of $305.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $358.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total transaction of $1,616,414.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,532,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total transaction of $1,616,414.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,532,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $11,164,713 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

