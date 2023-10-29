Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 18,332 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,025 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,332 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $52,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,629,044.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,629,044.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,811 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $161.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $433.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.99 and a 200 day moving average of $156.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

