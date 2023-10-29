Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 21,341 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,341 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $51,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.83.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $560.23 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $568.79 and its 200 day moving average is $487.81. The firm has a market cap of $531.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 907,655 shares of company stock worth $21,078,714,805 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

