Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $13,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,295,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,533,663,000 after purchasing an additional 587,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Water Works by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,857,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,470,000 after purchasing an additional 423,764 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in American Water Works by 17.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,679,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,219,000 after purchasing an additional 838,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in American Water Works by 98,401.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.39. The stock had a trading volume of 843,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,442. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.12 and its 200 day moving average is $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $162.59.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

