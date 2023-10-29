Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $19.90 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 0.0 %

INTU stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $479.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,474. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $134.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $558.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

