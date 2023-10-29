Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $21.19 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,772 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,603 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Intel Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.54. The company had a trading volume of 84,128,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,114,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.49. The stock has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a PE ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

