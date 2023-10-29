Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $70.67 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $70,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $289.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

