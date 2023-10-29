Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $71.66 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,699 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,935 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $71,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.9 %

META opened at $296.73 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $303.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,485.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,522. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.