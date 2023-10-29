Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 10,473 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Danaher by 4.3% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Danaher by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 3.0 %

DHR stock traded down $5.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,966,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $183.24 and a 52-week high of $281.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.