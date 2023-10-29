Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 22,586 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $35,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,327,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,737. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.92 and its 200-day moving average is $168.49.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

