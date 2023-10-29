Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 7,360 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $23,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $554.01. 1,755,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,517. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $565.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.35. The company has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.25 and a 12-month high of $614.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.