Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 1.59% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $55,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. American National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 438.1% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 99.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $56.66 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.81.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.