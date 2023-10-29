Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 52.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,669,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $81,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $49.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

