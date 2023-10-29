Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 576,357 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 821,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $59,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after buying an additional 10,563,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,510,000 after buying an additional 8,197,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,628 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $68.72 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

