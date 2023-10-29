Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ SMMF opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $29.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 22.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 3,367 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $81,043.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 424,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,207,003.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 3,367 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $81,043.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 424,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,207,003.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jill S. Upson acquired 1,850 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $45,898.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,755.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,341 shares of company stock worth $129,939 over the last ninety days. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the first quarter worth $1,919,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 72,478 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 740.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 51,619 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,501 shares during the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

