Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,563 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Super Micro Computer worth $8,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. Susquehanna increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.40. 1,811,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,852. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.29. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.62 and a fifty-two week high of $357.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,510,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,510,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.57 per share, with a total value of $1,062,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,917 shares in the company, valued at $10,866,327.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,533. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

