Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Syneos Health Stock Up 0.0 %

SYNH opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Syneos Health had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Syneos Health

About Syneos Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 446.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,060,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,323 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,817 shares during the period. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at $50,731,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 809.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,228,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,217 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at $38,253,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

