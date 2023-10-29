Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Syneos Health Stock Up 0.0 %
SYNH opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Syneos Health had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.
