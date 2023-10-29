Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 294.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,121 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Synopsys worth $61,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.10.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $457.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.52, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.54. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.88 and a twelve month high of $502.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

