Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 11,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Talis Biomedical Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of Talis Biomedical stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. Talis Biomedical has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($8.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 3,008.94%. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price target on Talis Biomedical to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Talis Biomedical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLIS. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talis Biomedical by 36.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 256,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 68,126 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also develops Talis One tests for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.