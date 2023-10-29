Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) Short Interest Up 16.0% in October

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 731,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Talkspace Stock Performance

Shares of TALK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 930,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,215. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. Talkspace has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.25 million. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Talkspace will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talkspace

About Talkspace

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Talkspace by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Talkspace by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 24,185 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Talkspace in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Talkspace in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Talkspace by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 25,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

