Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) Short Interest Up 16.0% in October

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 731,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Talkspace Stock Performance
Shares of TALK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 930,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,215. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. Talkspace has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13.
Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.25 million. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Talkspace will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talkspace
About Talkspace
Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Talkspace
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.