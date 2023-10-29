Tanager Wealth Management LLP Acquires Shares of 688 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,764,896,000 after acquiring an additional 878,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,135,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,635,031,000 after acquiring an additional 126,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,638,916,000 after acquiring an additional 925,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.07.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD opened at $276.46 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

