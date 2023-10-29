Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the September 30th total of 5,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tango Therapeutics

In other news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,420,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,078,711.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,725,000 shares of company stock worth $11,168,750. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TNGX opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. Tango Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $13.03.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 317.04%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

