Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Short Interest Update

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 4,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.6 %

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 487,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,734. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $448.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $105,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,043.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $105,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,043.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin bought 9,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $159,700.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,548.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,604 shares of company stock valued at $410,312. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2,784.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 245,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 237,445 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TARS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. William Blair began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Articles

