TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 553,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TaskUs by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,746,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,222,000 after buying an additional 229,026 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,250,000 after acquiring an additional 683,441 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 34.7% during the second quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 2,087,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 537,621 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,519,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,941,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,996,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TASK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on TaskUs from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TaskUs from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TaskUs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

TaskUs Stock Down 0.9 %

TASK traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 263,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,868. The company has a market cap of $811.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $229.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.26 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

