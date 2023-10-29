TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Up 36.3% in October

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the September 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TAT Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:TATT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.73. TAT Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 2.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.