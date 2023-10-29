TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of TC Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TC Bancshares by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in TC Bancshares by 35.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TC Bancshares by 16.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TC Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Bancshares alerts:

TC Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TCBC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. TC Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.27.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter.

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

