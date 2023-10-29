TD Cowen Lowers FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) to Market Perform

TD Cowen lowered shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut FREYR Battery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded FREYR Battery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of FREY opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. FREYR Battery has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.87.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 100.0% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 26,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FREYR Battery by 54.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $86,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FREYR Battery by 2.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

