TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.7 %

TEL stock opened at $115.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.88 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

