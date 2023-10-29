Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of TDOC opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $660.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 155.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $73,728.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,701.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,288 shares of company stock valued at $205,365 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

See Also

