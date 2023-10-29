Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Oppenheimer

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

NYSE:TDOC opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $34.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 155.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $660.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,221 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $73,728.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,701.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,288 shares of company stock worth $205,365 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Stories

