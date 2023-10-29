Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Receives $503.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $503.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teledyne Technologies

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total transaction of $5,491,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,533,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,646 shares of company stock worth $25,717,295 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $370.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.14. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $367.73 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Free Report

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.