Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Receives $503.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $503.86.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.
NYSE TDY opened at $370.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.14. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $367.73 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.
