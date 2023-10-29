Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Short Interest Down 16.8% in October

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the September 30th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Terreno Realty Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.93. 432,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,920. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.33. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 48.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 97.83%.

Insider Activity at Terreno Realty

In related news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 395,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,600,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth $89,000.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

