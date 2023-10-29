Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 2,050 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 0.20% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCSF. Starr International Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.5% in the first quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 849,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 70.0% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 60.2% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 40,446 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 78.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCSF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.25 to $13.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $14.69 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.55%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

