Texas Yale Capital Corp. Cuts Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,908,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,155,000 after purchasing an additional 464,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $32,747,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,323,000 after acquiring an additional 384,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,947,000 after acquiring an additional 336,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after acquiring an additional 287,880 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William E. Haslam purchased 11,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.90 per share, with a total value of $999,958.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,958.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William E. Haslam acquired 11,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.90 per share, with a total value of $999,958.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,958.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

RHP opened at $82.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.51. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $98.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 100.25%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.