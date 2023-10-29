Texas Yale Capital Corp. Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,891.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $214.84 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.98. The firm has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.45%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

