Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in American Electric Power by 66.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 84.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $74.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $100.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average of $82.37.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AEP

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.