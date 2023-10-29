Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,888,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,808,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,364,000 after acquiring an additional 129,555 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Public Storage by 63.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $670,512,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Public Storage by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,746,000 after acquiring an additional 30,859 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.83.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $238.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.92 and a 200 day moving average of $281.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $234.93 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.