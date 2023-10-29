Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $1.85 Million Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.21% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IWC opened at $90.78 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $90.70 and a 12 month high of $122.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

