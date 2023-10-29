Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,551 shares of company stock worth $3,007,034. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.63.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $171.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.67. The stock has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 112.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

