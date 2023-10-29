Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $89,840,000. Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,783,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,204,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,203,000 after buying an additional 910,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,731,000 after buying an additional 498,869 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 804,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,783,000 after buying an additional 346,021 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

