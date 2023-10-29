Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $833,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,941 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $196.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $2,974,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,116,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,686,879.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $3,628,023.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,938,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $2,974,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,116,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,686,879.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 674,211 shares of company stock valued at $142,654,622 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

