Texas Yale Capital Corp. Increases Stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.18% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFV opened at $21.83 on Friday. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

