Texas Yale Capital Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,465,000 after purchasing an additional 913,447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,768 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,315,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,930,000 after purchasing an additional 314,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,350,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $70.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.87. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $70.19 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $116.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

