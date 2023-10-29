Texas Yale Capital Corp. Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 175.4% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 52,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Charles Schwab by 24.6% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,961. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average of $56.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

