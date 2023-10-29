Texas Yale Capital Corp. Reduces Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 2.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Ventas by 0.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Ventas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

Ventas Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $41.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.89 and a 52-week high of $53.15.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 947.42%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.